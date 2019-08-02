PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.80 and last traded at $81.41, 74,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,205,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

Get PVH alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.84 per share, with a total value of $99,408.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PVH by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 196.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 78.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.