Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Insider Sells $161,854.11 in Stock

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) insider D William Kohli sold 30,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $161,854.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.32. 478,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 80,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 442,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

