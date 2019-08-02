Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PRPPF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30. Purplebricks Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.90.
About Purplebricks Group
