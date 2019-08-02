Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PRPPF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30. Purplebricks Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.