Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells $94,297.50 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. 3,693,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

