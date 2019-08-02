Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

PTI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 300,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,066. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.66. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 206,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 163,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 269,918 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

