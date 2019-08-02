ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) Trading 1.9% Higher

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.70, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 9.15% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

