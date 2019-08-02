ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Trading Down 3%

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.31 and last traded at $92.45, approximately 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.22% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

