ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Stock Price Down 3%

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM)’s stock price dropped 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.22 and last traded at $55.03, approximately 3,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 7,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials during the second quarter worth $468,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 49.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials during the second quarter worth $1,028,000.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

