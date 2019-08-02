ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.06. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 5,464 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of ProPhase Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

