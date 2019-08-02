Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.86

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 183.86 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.36), with a volume of 2845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.37).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.89.

About Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

