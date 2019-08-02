Project Pai Market Cap Achieves $48.30 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $48.30 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Bitfinex, LBank and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.96 or 0.05737125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001111 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,611,915,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,446,008 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HBUS, Huobi, OOOBTC, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

