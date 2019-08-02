ProCurrency Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,051.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. ProCurrency has a total market capitalization of $89,475.00 and $1,051.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProCurrency alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.64 or 0.02039452 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000285 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009567 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,009,932,997 coins and its circulating supply is 102,858,116 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo . The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProCurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProCurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.