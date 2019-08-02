Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.70-4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of 3-4% (69.73-70.4 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.78 billion.Procter & Gamble also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.70-4.93 EPS.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.44. 11,562,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183,079. The company has a market capitalization of $302.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $121.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.15.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,335 shares of company stock worth $26,476,375. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.