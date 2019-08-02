Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.71452-70.39136 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.42 billion.Procter & Gamble also updated its FY20 guidance to 4.70-4.93 EPS.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.41. 916,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,888. The company has a market cap of $302.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.20. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,476,375. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

