PRiVCY (PRIV) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $82,008.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00266846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.01416318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022693 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00110978 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

