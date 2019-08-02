Private Vista LLC Buys 543 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Private Vista LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.35. 5,130,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,864,077. The company has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,443,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,079.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

