Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. 10,213,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,985,524. The company has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

