Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Given a $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $570.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

