Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Given a $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.
Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $570.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
