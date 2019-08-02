PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $61.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.85.

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $88.65.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.96 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,129.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,545,819.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,818 shares of company stock worth $2,928,331 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after buying an additional 89,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,644,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

