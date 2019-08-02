PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $594,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $607,800.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $510,400.00.

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.01.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $788.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PriceSmart by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $14,603,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

