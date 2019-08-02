PressOne (PRS) Market Cap Achieves $13.00 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $40,438.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00273567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.01410719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00113197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000538 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

