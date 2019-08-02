Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.01. Prana Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 68,418 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $8.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41.

About Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN)

Prana Biotechnology Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates include PBT434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders; and PBT2, which has completed four Phase I studies and a Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with Alzheimer's disease.

