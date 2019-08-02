PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.28

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $6.29. PRADA S P A/ADR shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 10,079 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRDSY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

