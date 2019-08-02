PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PRA Health Sciences updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.98-5.08 EPS.

PRAH stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,596. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.53.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.