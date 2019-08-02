Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Earns Underperform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

“We are downgrading POWI due to overly optimistic expectations for POWI’s growth in cellphone chargers. We note POWI is working with all the major phone makers. Cellphone chargers is POWI’s lowest margin business, it is a highly competitive market, POWI in the past has not sacrificed GM for growth. Moreover, we believe Chinese OEMs are designing out US silicon and we expect the charger market will be impacted first. Shares are trading 50% above its historic peak out year P/E multiple.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst wrote.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.60.

Power Integrations stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.86. 992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.30. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,752.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $1,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,188 shares of company stock worth $1,974,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 56.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 20.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 77,882 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 12.7% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 487,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

