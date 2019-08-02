Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

PCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

Shares of PCH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,516. Potlatchdeltic has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $48.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,499,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 998,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $19,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 362,625 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $6,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

