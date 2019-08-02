PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) Stock Price Up 1,400%

PostRock Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) rose 1,400% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

PostRock Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It primarily focuses on the production of conventional oil and coal bed methane gas from its properties located in the Cherokee basin, a region in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PostRock Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostRock Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.