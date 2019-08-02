Pool Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Pool has raised its dividend by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pool to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.97. 52,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Pool has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens set a $186.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total value of $855,855.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,251.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $1,860,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,269.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,992 shares of company stock worth $13,604,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

