PonziCoin (PONZI) Trading Down 12% This Week

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One PonziCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $1,441.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PonziCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00267935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.01414239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00110997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PonziCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PonziCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.