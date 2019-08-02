PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $349.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded PNM Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.15 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price target on PNM Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.19.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

