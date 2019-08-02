PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.11 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $52.10.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $349.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded PNM Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.15 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price target on PNM Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.19.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
