Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $606.39

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $606.39 and traded as high as $603.78. Plus500 shares last traded at $575.20, with a volume of 456,261 shares.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Plus500 to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 526 ($6.87) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plus500 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 673.60 ($8.80).

Get Plus500 alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $651.64 million and a PE ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 605.96.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.