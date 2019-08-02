Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) PT Lowered to $26.00

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 7,664,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,991. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.96. Pluralsight has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $2,577,579.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $114,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,994 shares of company stock worth $4,118,332. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pluralsight by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Pluralsight by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Pluralsight by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

