Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 51.53% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,204,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,341. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66. Pluralsight has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.37.

In other Pluralsight news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $2,577,579.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Budge sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $60,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,994 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,332. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

