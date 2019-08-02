PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $133,245.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00266060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.04 or 0.01408970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00111039 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.