Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,957,000 after acquiring an additional 880,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,385.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 81,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,070 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,593,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158,505. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $65.06 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.