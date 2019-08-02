Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Pinterest to $23.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

