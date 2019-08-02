PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $18.65. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 482 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 296,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 37,051 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

