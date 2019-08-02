Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

PPC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 856,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.80. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

