Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PIRS. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.55. 16,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 84.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 million. Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 525,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100,308 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 222,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 177,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 56,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.