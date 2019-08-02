PIBBLE (PIB) Price Reaches $0.0003

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $201,649.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00268608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.01408518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00111053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022314 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 26,232,510,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,933,572,050 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

