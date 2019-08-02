Phoslock ENV Tec (ASX:PET) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.58

Phoslock ENV Tec Limited (ASX:PET) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.58 ($1.12) and last traded at A$1.57 ($1.11), with a volume of 4107380 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.38 ($0.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of $758.86 million and a P/E ratio of -466.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In other Phoslock ENV Tec news, insider Ningping Ma sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.54), for a total transaction of A$381,500.00 ($270,567.38).

Phoslock Environmental Technologies Limited provides water technologies and engineering solutions to manage nutrients and other water pollutants. It offers Phoslock, a lanthanum modified bentonite material that removes excess phosphate from water and reduces the growth of harmful algae; Zeolite, which improves water quality by absorbing nutrients, such as nitrogen; and Bacteria that breaks down contaminants and organic matter that pollute water and cause human and water borne diseases.

