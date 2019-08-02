Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 55,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 165,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

