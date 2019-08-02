Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 55,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 165,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

