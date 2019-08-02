PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. The Company acquires, develops and operates oil and natural gas properties. PermRock Royalty Trust is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE PRT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. 5,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,225. The company has a market cap of $96.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.85. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PermRock Royalty Trust will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

