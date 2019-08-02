Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 143.9% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,961 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 121,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.02. 7,911,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,562,988. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

