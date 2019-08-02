Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Purchases 21,604 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $90,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 165.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.10. The company had a trading volume of 156,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,604. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

