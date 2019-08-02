Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.20%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 2,437,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CFO William J. Fair purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $214,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $212,171.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,487.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Union Gaming Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

