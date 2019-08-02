Penguin Coin Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (PENG)

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Penguin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.91, $10.33, $24.68 and $12.02. Penguin Coin has a market cap of $265,992.00 and $378.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Penguin Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00267935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.01414239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00110997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Penguin Coin Profile

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Penguin Coin’s official website is penguincoin.io . Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin

Buying and Selling Penguin Coin

Penguin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.24, $18.66, $50.53, $71.13, $7.65, $31.01, $12.02, $5.60, $38.31, $13.91, $10.33 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penguin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penguin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

