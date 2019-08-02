Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 5,600 ($73.17).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NEXT to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($74.48) to GBX 6,200 ($81.01) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective (up previously from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,580 ($72.91).

NXT stock opened at GBX 5,972 ($78.03) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,156 ($80.44). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,539.96.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

