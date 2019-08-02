Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

LON GNC traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 211.10 ($2.76). 829,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 220.67. The company has a market cap of $963.31 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

