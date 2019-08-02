Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Laing Group (LON:JLG) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JLG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of John Laing Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of John Laing Group to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

John Laing Group stock opened at GBX 382.20 ($4.99) on Monday. John Laing Group has a 12-month low of GBX 278 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 403.40 ($5.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

